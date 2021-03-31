Aditus Hits Market Capitalization of $239,599.41 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $239,599.41 and approximately $64,207.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.00632955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

