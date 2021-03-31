Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently:

3/26/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $157.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

AAP stock opened at $186.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.