Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $66,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

