Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

