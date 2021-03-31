Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

