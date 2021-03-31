Advisor Partners LLC Buys 161 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 76.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,048.68 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 667.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

