Advisor Partners LLC Buys 17,161 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

