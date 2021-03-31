Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

