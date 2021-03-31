Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

AEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

