Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 252,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEHR opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

