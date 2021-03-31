aelf Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $249.43 million and $82.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

