Aemetis (AMTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) recently:

3/29/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Aemetis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

3/19/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Aemetis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

3/15/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Aemetis had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $28.00.

3/8/2021 – Aemetis is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Aemetis stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $608.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

