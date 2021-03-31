Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 6,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $674.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.