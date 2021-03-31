Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $3,548.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00415297 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 981.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.