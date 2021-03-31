AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Sells $13,959.44 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 116 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total value of $13,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wahid Nawabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78.

AVAV traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. 216,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

