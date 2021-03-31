Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.15. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 362,912 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

