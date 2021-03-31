Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,404. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

