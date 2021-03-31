Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.73. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affimed shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 4,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 1,158.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 431,247 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

