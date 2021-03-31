Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.65

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.65 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 2314961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

