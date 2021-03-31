Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $46.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 126,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

