African Gold Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on April 7th (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS AGACU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for African Gold Acquisition Corp.

