AGF Management’s (AGF.B) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.80.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.45. 247,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.36.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.