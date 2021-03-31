Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.