AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. AgraFlora Organics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get AgraFlora Organics International alerts:

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.