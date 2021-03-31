Aigang (AIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $201.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $245,235.43 and $201.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00638069 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,754.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026540 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

