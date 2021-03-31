Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.19 and its 200 day moving average is $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

