Airbloc Price Up 129.8% This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 129.8% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $256,677.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

