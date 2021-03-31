Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.
Shares of AKUS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Akouos has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.67.
Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on AKUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.
