Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Shares of AKUS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Akouos has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Akouos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

