Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 16,073 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 299.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.10. 102,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

