Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,871 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. 57,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.