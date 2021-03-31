Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,635 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. 109,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,702. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

