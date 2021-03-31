Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.14 and its 200-day moving average is $336.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.