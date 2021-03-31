Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,349 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,150. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

