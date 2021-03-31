Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,626 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

DLR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. 25,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.