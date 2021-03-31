Albion Financial Group UT Buys 7,224 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.54 and a 200 day moving average of $274.80. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $305.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

