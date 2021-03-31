Albion Financial Group UT Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,280,000 after acquiring an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.61. 97,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

