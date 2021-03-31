Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.