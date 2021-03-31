Albion Financial Group UT Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,228.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.41.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $739.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

