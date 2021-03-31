Albion Financial Group UT Has $12.56 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.56. 58,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.