Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of ENPH traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,466. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,056 shares of company stock worth $23,915,921. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

