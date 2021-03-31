Albion Financial Group UT Has $3.48 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

