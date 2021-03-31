Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 1,058,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

