Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,781.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

