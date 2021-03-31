Albion Financial Group UT Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,811. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.97. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

