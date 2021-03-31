Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.39. 205,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,385. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

