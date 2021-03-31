Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.06. 127,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,773. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

