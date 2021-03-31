Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.86. 226,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.