Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 2.11% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of CUT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,122. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

