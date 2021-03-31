Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 38,805 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $30,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.24. 274,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,944. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

