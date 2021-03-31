Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 5,293 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,779,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HASI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 27,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

